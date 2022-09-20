Cape Cod Towns Receive Money for Road Safety

BARNSTABLE – Nearly $11 million in state funding will be distributed to cities and towns across Massachusetts in an attempt to boost roadway safety, and some municipalities on Cape Cod are beneficiaries.

State officials announced recently that the money will be used for enforcement, extra equipment, training, and more resources.

Working alongside local and federal partners, Governor Charlie Baker’s office added that the safety of all roadway users is of high importance.

The police departments for Barnstable, Dennis, Eastham, Falmouth, Harwich, Wellfleet, and Yarmouth were given grants ranging between just over $8,000 and $65,ooo for road safety programs.

The Massachusetts State Police also received nearly $3.4 million for additional sobriety checkpoints, drug recognition training, and more.

For additional information, visit mass.gov.