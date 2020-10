EASTHAM – The state has issued grants to multiple towns on Cape Cod to promote clean energy projects.

Eastham, Orleans, and Yarmouth all received $12,500 grants for projects such as clean energy resiliency and solar energy developments.

Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement that the grants, which were given to a total of 20 cities and towns across the state, will help Massachusetts in its goal to have net zero emissions by 2050.