CARE for The Cape and Islands Hosting a “Cape-Wide Remote Beach Cleanup”

YARMOUTH PORT – The Center for Coastal Studies is promoting the international Plastic Free July campaign and has partnered with CARE for the Cape and Islands to put together a “Cape-Wide Remote Beach Cleanup.”

Residents are invited to join in to “Take Care of Cape Cod” on July 31st, for the “Think Like It’s 1620 Remote Beach Cleanup,” at the culmination of the month-long Plastic Free awareness campaign.

Earlier this year, Take Care Cape Cod launched the “Think Like It’s 1620” Campaign.

The campaign challenges the Cape community to return the environment to the conditions of 1620.

By encouraging both 16:20 minute beach cleanups and $16.20 donations to support a water bottle filling station, this campaign challenges locals to restore the environment to the state that 1620’s residents of Cape Cod, native Wampanoag and visitors alike, would have experienced.

Volunteers are invited to find a beach or other location in their community to clean up for at least 16 minutes and 20 seconds.

CARE is asking everyone to sign up for a specific location ahead of time to allow for social distancing and to ensure that as much of the Cape as possible is covered.

For questions contact hello@takecarecapecod.org

Donations of $16.20 or more to support a water filling station at Pilgrim Monument are being accepted.