CARE for the Cape & Islands Day To Be Held In October

CHATHAM – The 7th annual CARE for the Cape & Islands Day will be held on Thursday, October 21st at the Chatham Drama Guild, starting at 8:30 a.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CARE for the Cape & Islands was unable to hold its annual event last year.

The Chatham Drama Guild was chosen as the beneficiary for this year’s event out of a number of submitted candidates.

“It’s 100% volunteer operated,” said Executive Director Jill Talladay.

“They’ve been continuously operating as a theater for over 80 years so they’re definitely in need of some help.”

The Guild is the second oldest continuously operating theater venue that is operated completely by volunteers.

Volunteers will be tasked with cleaning and organizing items used for the set and the vast wardrobe on hand.

Volunteers will even get the opportunity to try on costumes or take some regalia home.

Other work includes general yard work and painting to help clean up the theater for the fall.

Each volunteer representing a local business must register and a $25 donation is requested to support CARE grant program.

The event begins at 8:30 with coffee and welcome. Hands-on volunteer work begins at 9:00 a.m., and runs through 11:30. CARE grant recipient presentations run from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. to end the day.

The organization was founded in 2012 with the intention on engaging visitors and residents on how to preserve the culture and livelihood of the Cape & Islands.

In past years, volunteers have assisted in upkeep at Cape Wildlife Center, Waquoit Bay Reserve, Marconi Maritime Center, Cape Cod Museum of Natural History, Nobska Light, and Long Pasture Wildlife Sanctuary.

Care for the Cape & Islands will also be holding a summit on November 4, and is looking for nominees for its Stewardship Award.

For more information, go to https://careforthecapeandislands.org/.

By, Sean Ellertson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter