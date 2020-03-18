Catania Group Offering More Food Pick-Up Options, Keeping Hotels Open

HYANNIS – The Catania Hospitality Group has announced that they are taking measures to keep people employed and serve community members during the coronavirus pandemic.

While dining rooms at the Hearth ‘n Kettle and Dan’l Webster Inn will be closed until April 7, per Governor Charlie Baker’s mandate, both will be offering take-out and curbside pick-up options for food orders.

The Hearth ‘n Kettle will also provide “grab and go” containers of pre-packaged meals, that just need to be heated before they are eaten.

The Dan’l Webster Inn and the Cape Codder Resort will remain open. Spas there will be closed until April 7, but future reservations can be made by phone or online.

The group also stressed that employees are implementing health and sanitization protocols, including a temperature reading before clocking in for work.

For more information, visit the group’s website by clicking here.