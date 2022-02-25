You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC to Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines Friday

CDC to Significantly Ease Pandemic Mask Guidelines Friday

February 25, 2022

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Biden administration will significantly loosen federal mask-wearing guidelines to protect against COVID-19 transmission on Friday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

That will mean most Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings. The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity.

Under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended based on current data.

By Zeke Miller, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 