You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Ceremony of Nero’s Law Signing Taking Place Tuesday

Ceremony of Nero’s Law Signing Taking Place Tuesday

April 12, 2022

WEST YARMOUTH – A ceremonial signing of Nero’s Law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be held at the Yarmouth Police Department on Tuesday, April 12, at noon.

The law allows EMS personnel in the state to treat and transport K9 police dogs injured in the line of duty.

Nero’s Law is named after the partner of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills back in 2018. Nero survived that incident, but he was shot and hurt. Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of that shooting.

Baker officially signed the bill, which gained bipartisan support in both the State Senate and House, back in February.

The ceremony will feature appearances from other officials such as Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson, and State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos (R).

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 