Ceremony of Nero’s Law Signing Taking Place Tuesday

WEST YARMOUTH – A ceremonial signing of Nero’s Law by Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will be held at the Yarmouth Police Department on Tuesday, April 12, at noon.

The law allows EMS personnel in the state to treat and transport K9 police dogs injured in the line of duty.

Nero’s Law is named after the partner of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon, who was shot and killed while serving an arrest warrant in Marstons Mills back in 2018. Nero survived that incident, but he was shot and hurt. Tuesday marks the fourth anniversary of that shooting.

Baker officially signed the bill, which gained bipartisan support in both the State Senate and House, back in February.

The ceremony will feature appearances from other officials such as Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito, Yarmouth Police Chief Frank Frederickson, and State Representative for the 5th Barnstable District Steven Xiarhos (R).