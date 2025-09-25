Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting

FALMOUTH – Charges have been dropped against the Falmouth teen accused of planning a school shooting.
The 18-year-old appeared in court last week. He was released on $2,500 bail, which drew concern from parents of local students.
According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, they learned of a “discrepancy which made further prosecution in the [Barnstable] District Court no longer available.”
They added that the investigation is ongoing.
Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced today an update regarding the investigation into alleged threats against a school in Falmouth, MA.
This matter originated out of the Barnstable District Court considering the initial reporting of alleged threats made by the Defendant in August of 2025. Barnstable District Court has jurisdiction over adult matters for those 18 years old and older.
As the investigation unfolded, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office and the Falmouth Police Department learned of a discrepancy which made further prosecution in the District Court no longer available, and the Commonwealth entered a nolle prosequi in the case supported by an affidavit by the prosecutor assigned to the case.
This matter remains an ongoing investigation and future developments will be released when publicly available.