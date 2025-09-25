Charges dropped against Falmouth teen accused of planning school shooting

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Charges have been dropped against the Falmouth teen accused of planning a school shooting.

The 18-year-old appeared in court last week. He was released on $2,500 bail, which drew concern from parents of local students.

According to the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office, they learned of a “discrepancy which made further prosecution in the [Barnstable] District Court no longer available.”

They added that the investigation is ongoing.