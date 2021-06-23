Chatham and Orleans Outline Fourth of July Celebrations

CHATHAM – Celebrations to commemorate Independence Day in Chatham and Orleans have been outlined.

Fireworks at Veterans Field in Chatham will be held on Thursday, July 1. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with activities before the fireworks begin at 9 p.m.

On that following Saturday, July 3, the town’s parade along Main Street will start at 9:30 a.m.

The parade in Orleans will be held on Independence Day and start from Eldredge Park Way at 10 a.m. A fireworks celebration over Rock Harbor will take place at dusk on July 10.

