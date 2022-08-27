You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List

Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List

August 27, 2022

CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels.

The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.  

The list’s feature on the inn says, “With 28 landscaped acres, poolside and beachfront cabanas and lounges, cottages, and five dining areas, there’s a lot to enjoy.”

“Chatham Bars Inn is thrilled to be named number one Best Waterfront Hotel in the county by USA Today and thankful for all the readers that took the time to vote,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Simon Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said that this is the first time the inn has been featured on the list.

“After a very busy year, we are thankfully anticipating a very busy fall and winter with many reservations already in place,” Rodrigues said.

Head to USA Today to see the full list of the 10 best waterfront hotels.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brian Engles

Brian Engles is a longtime local of the Cape. He studied Film & TV at Boston University and in addition to his role at Cape Cod Broadcasting Media, he also works as a music instructor and records original songs.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 