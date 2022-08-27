Chatham Bars Inn Tops National Best Hotels List

CHATHAM – Chatham Bars Inn was ranked first in a USA Today list of the country’s 10 best waterfront hotels.

The inn shared the news on Friday, August 26 and said the list was part of USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards.

The list’s feature on the inn says, “With 28 landscaped acres, poolside and beachfront cabanas and lounges, cottages, and five dining areas, there’s a lot to enjoy.”

“Chatham Bars Inn is thrilled to be named number one Best Waterfront Hotel in the county by USA Today and thankful for all the readers that took the time to vote,” said Director of Sales and Marketing Simon Rodrigues.

Rodrigues said that this is the first time the inn has been featured on the list.

“After a very busy year, we are thankfully anticipating a very busy fall and winter with many reservations already in place,” Rodrigues said.

Head to USA Today to see the full list of the 10 best waterfront hotels.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter