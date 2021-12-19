Report Urges Chatham to Consider Climate Change Protections

CHATHAM – The Chatham Energy and Climate Action Committee revealed research on the potential economic effects of climate change on the Town of Chatham and the larger Cape Cod region.

At a recent meeting of Chatham’s Select Board, a presentation was given by the committee that indicated that the long-term effects of taking no action to mitigate and adapt to climate change will cost the region far more than many different proposed strategies.

Strategies were proposed based on their ability to assist Chatham in adapting and mitigating effects of climate change.

Among these items were suggestions to adopt new floodplain bylaws, retrofit existing buildings for flood protection in vulnerable areas, the elevation of vulnerable roads, and potential relocation of buildings and roads.

Measures to protect, conserve, and restore natural ecosystems were also recommended.

“It now becomes even more economic to us to generate and use clean energy, and to electrify our transportation,” added Committee Chair Bob Wirtshafter.

At the end of the presentation, the Select Board voted in favor of a motion to have further research performed on the recommendations made by the committee.