Chatham Board of Health Not Recommending Mask Mandate

CHATHAM- At the last Chatham Board of Health meeting, Director of Health and Resources Dr. Robert Duncanson provided a COVID-19 update on positivity rates and said he wouldn’t recommend implementing a mask mandate in Chatham at this time.
Chatham has reported six cases so far in August after reporting four cases in August last year.
Four out the six reported individual cases were unvaccinated, two of whom are young children who are not eligible for the vaccine.
At the time of the meeting, Chatham’s positivity rate was 1.39%, which was the lowest on the Cape for the second consecutive week.
The Barnstable County positivity rate is 3.93%. The state’s two-week positivity rate at the time was 2.69%
“Knock on wood, Chatham is in pretty good shape,” said Duncanson.
Due to the low positivity rate in Chatham, Duncanson said he would not recommend an indoor mask mandate at this time despite CDC recommendations that Massachusetts residents, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, wear a mask in areas of high or sustained transmission.
“Based on the numbers that we’re seeing in our low percent positivity rate, I’m not ready to come to you and say that I’m recommending it.”
The town did have three businesses report positive COVID-19 cases: Marion’s Pie Shop, Larry’s PX, and Lily’s Diner.