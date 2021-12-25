Chatham First Night Celebrates the New Year

CHATHAM – After a year off due to the COVID pandemic, New Years celebrations will return to Chatham to safely usher in 2022.

John Reed, an organizer of the event for 15 years, said several events are lined up for the celebrations for a full evening of family-friendly entertainment.

“One of the great things, and something actually back this year, is our town photoshoot, where we’re able to shoot at the lighthouse in Chatham,” said Reed.

“Everybody is invited. They’re all honorary members of Chatham for that day. Several hundred people show up and that really kicks off the day, having a great photo of everybody.”

Reed said that the event is an important reminder of community strength, with events that involve all generations.

Traditionally the celebration would involve some indoor components at schools and churches, however as the pandemic continues, all events will be held outdoors.

The photo event will kick off events at 11:30 am on New Year’s Eve, with the photo being taken at noon.

Other events include the Carnival Capers, a costumed road race, beginning at the Chatham Squire at 2 pm.

For families, Reed said kids enjoy the Noise Parade, which kicks off at 5 pm.

The parade will be followed by fireworks at 5:30 pm.

More information on the all of the Chatham First Night celebrations can be found on the organizer’s website.