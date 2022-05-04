Chatham July 4 Parade Grand Marshal Nominations Open

CHATHAM – Nominations for Grand Marshal of Chatham’s Independence Day parade are now open.

The July 4 Parade Committee is accepting nominees who have made major contributions to the Chatham community. The Grand Marshal will lead the parade’s procession and host festivities to commemorate America’s birthday.

Those nominated should be either full-time or summer residents of the town.

Nominations are due June 1. They can be sent to chathamparade@gmail.com. Additionally, they can be filled out online by visiting the parade’s website.