Chatham officials continuing to monitor North Beach Island

CHATHAM – Chatham officials are recommending boaters currently avoid the new break that was punched through North Beach Island from a Memorial Day Weekend nor’easter.

Navigational buoys have been placed around the cut. Harbormaster Jason Holm says there’s a strong current in the area which could get vessels into trouble.

“We’re going to be monitoring that all year. It’s going to be a lot of change, I’m sure we’re not done as far as what things look like in that area,” Holm told the Monomoy Yacht Club earlier this month.

“But we’ll do our best to try to keep everyone up to speed and informed on what we’re doing. We’ve been posting a lot of the aerial photos on our website soon after they come up,” he added.

North Beach Island was first created by a major storm in 2007.