You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Officials to Review Senior Center Study

Chatham Officials to Review Senior Center Study

August 11, 2022

COURTESY OF THE CHATHAM COUNCIL ON AGING

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board and Council on Aging will convene to review the first results of a feasibility study regarding a new senior center.

The study, which began late last year, looked at the possibility of attaching a new building to the Chatham Community Center on Main Street to house the Council on Aging.

Details on a scaled down building at the current Council on Aging site on Stony Hill Road was also covered in the study.

Initial findings will be presented to the Select Board and the Council on Tuesday, August 16 at 5:30 p.m. during a public meeting at the Town Office Annex along George Ryder Road. Remote participation will also be available.

To learn more, visit the Chatham Select Board’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 