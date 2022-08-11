Chatham Officials to Review Senior Center Study

CHATHAM – The Chatham Select Board and Council on Aging will convene to review the first results of a feasibility study regarding a new senior center.

The study, which began late last year, looked at the possibility of attaching a new building to the Chatham Community Center on Main Street to house the Council on Aging.

Details on a scaled down building at the current Council on Aging site on Stony Hill Road was also covered in the study.

Initial findings will be presented to the Select Board and the Council on Tuesday, August 16 at 5:30 p.m. during a public meeting at the Town Office Annex along George Ryder Road. Remote participation will also be available.

To learn more, visit the Chatham Select Board’s website by clicking here.