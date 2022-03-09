Chatham Sets Dates for Work on Joshua Jethro Road Project

CHATHAM – Chatham officials have set dates for road work related to the Joshua Jethro Road Stormwater Improvements Project.

Drainage infrastructure will be installed along Joshua Jethro Road and Wequasset Way–just off of Old Queen Anne Road–over the next few weeks.

Crews will initially take to the intersection of those roads the week of March 14 through March 18. Further installations and paving will be carried out through the beginning of April.

This schedule is subject to change due to the weather or other delays, according to Chatham officials. Any updates will be announced by the town.