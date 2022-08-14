Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes

CHATHAM – Chatham’s Conservation Commission is hosting a public hearing as the group prepares possible revisions to the town’s Wetland Protection Regulations.

The commission’s proposed revisions include changes to regulations on adjacent upland resource areas.

The group may also add new sections on landscape standards, mitigation standards, Pleasant Bay area of critical environmental concern, and catwalks.

The meeting is being held Wednesday, August 17 at 1pm in the small meeting room at the Town Office Annex located at 261 George Ryder Road.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter