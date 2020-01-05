You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Voters Approve New Senior Center Location

Chatham Voters Approve New Senior Center Location

January 5, 2020

COURTESY OF THE CHATHAM COUNCIL ON AGING

CHATHAM – Residents voted to move forward with a proposed new senior center Saturday at Special Town Meeting.

An article authorizing the town to accept a donation of 1.3 acres at 1610 Main Street in West Chatham for a new Council on Aging passed with a vote of 409-228.

The article was supposed to authorize a land purchase of $750,000, but on Friday the owner decided to donate the two parcels.

A second article seeking $130,000 for hiring an owner’s project manager and related tasks for completing a conceptual design and cost estimate also passed Saturday.

The board of selectmen unanimously approved both funding articles for the senior center before special town meeting.

Voters will now be asked in the spring to approve funding to construct the estimated $8 million facility.

Voters rejected a proposal of $6.6 million last year to build a new senior center on Middle Road. Many residents said the location was too remote.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 