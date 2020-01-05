Chatham Voters Approve New Senior Center Location

CHATHAM – Residents voted to move forward with a proposed new senior center Saturday at Special Town Meeting.

An article authorizing the town to accept a donation of 1.3 acres at 1610 Main Street in West Chatham for a new Council on Aging passed with a vote of 409-228.

The article was supposed to authorize a land purchase of $750,000, but on Friday the owner decided to donate the two parcels.

A second article seeking $130,000 for hiring an owner’s project manager and related tasks for completing a conceptual design and cost estimate also passed Saturday.

The board of selectmen unanimously approved both funding articles for the senior center before special town meeting.

Voters will now be asked in the spring to approve funding to construct the estimated $8 million facility.

Voters rejected a proposal of $6.6 million last year to build a new senior center on Middle Road. Many residents said the location was too remote.