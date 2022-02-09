Chatham Water Treatment Replacement Plans On-Track

CHATHAM – Chatham officials said that plans are on-track for temporary and permanent replacements for town wells.

Previously, some of the town’s wells had to be shut down after higher than allowed PFAS levels were detected in the water.

Town Natural Resources Director Dr. Robert Duncanson said that the temporary treatment facility is set to go online in April to replace Well #5.

The permanent replacement treatment facility is also on-target, according to Duncanson.

“We got the 90 percent design plans for those. They’re currently under review by town staff with the goal of probably getting that out to bid late summer for construction over the winter.”

He added that the plant will likely be online before the summer of 2023.

The town continues to monitor the PFAS levels in the other wells, though Duncanson said that test results are beginning to lag as labs take on more and more requests.

“It used to take five to seven days to get test results, now it’s three to four weeks just because so many communities are now testing for PFAS,” said Duncanson.