Churches in Fall River Diocese to Reopen for Public Masses Saturday

FALL RIVER – Churches in the Fall River Diocese will reopen for public Masses this weekend, beginning with Vigil Masses on Saturday.

The diocese oversees Catholic churches on Cape Cod & the Islands.

Most parishes will be resuming Masses with a modified schedule.

“We all know that this will be a different time, that Mass will not look the same way it did two months ago before we closed,” said Bishop Edgar da Cunha in a video message released by the Diocese.

“Parishes will be following critical state and diocesan guidelines as we return to Mass. The pandemic is not over and safety precautions must be followed in order to promote the health of all members of our parishes and our wider community.”

The video message, titled “Returning to Mass,” provided an overview of some of the major changes the Diocese will be implementing.

The changes include limiting the number of people allowed in the church, a mandatory six-foot social distancing space between all non-family members in attendance, requiring all church goers to wear a mask during Mass, and controlled entrances and exits to and from the building.

“These requirements may seem to be unusual and strange to us,” said Bishop da Cunha.

“But they are so necessary and important to keep all of us healthy and safe, and we need to follow the guidelines from our medical authorities.”

Vulnerable, at-risk or otherwise concerned parishioners are urged to stay home.

“People should not feel they are obligated to come to church, some would probably wish to stay home, some probably need to stay home,” Bishop da Cunha said.

He added that parishes will continue to offer Masses online to serve those not yet ready to return.

The Diocese advised those considering attending Mass this weekend to visit their parish website, social media channels, or contact the parish office for important information on the resumption of Masses specific to their parish.

For more information on the Fall River Diocese, click here.

To view the “Returning to Mass” video message, click here.