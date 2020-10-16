Civic Rent Beer Brewed to Aid Workforce Housing Relief Fund

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Brewing, Housing Assistance Corporation, and Shepley Wood Products have partnered to offer the Civic Rent lager to Cape Cod residents and to benefit a good cause.

HAC launched the Workforce Housing Relief Fund in April as a way to aid the community during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, a portion of the proceeds from the beer sales will go towards that fund.

Tony Shepley, owner of Shepley Wood Products, explained that after their 25th annual Shepley Wide Open charity golf tournament was called off due to the virus outbreak, the company partnered with HAC and Barnstable Brewing to develop a unique way to help Cape Cod residents.

“The best ideas come out of tough times,” Shepley said.

“Sometimes, you’re forced to think outside the box.”

President and co-founder of Barnstable Brewing Peter Connor said that joining in this effort was a clear decision to make, since the Cape is a major part of the company’s fabric.

“From the beginning, it’s really what we set out to do: it’s to open a successful brewery making delicious beer, but also being a part of the community,” Connor explained.

It was also easy for CEO of HAC Alisa Magnotta to tag along on this project after being approached by Shepley and Barnstable Brewing.

“I’m just so grateful that we can take that creativity and use it to the benefit of our entire community,” Magnotta said, “and raise money to help people stay stably housed during this time.”

Civic Rent is described by the brewery as a “crisp, mildly sweet, light lager-style beer.” For more information, visit Shepley Wood Products’ website by clicking here.