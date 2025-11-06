Coast Guard safety class fulfills requirements of new MA boating law

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

ORLEANS – An annual boating safety class that’s offered by the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary on Cape Cod is now playing a key role in compliance with a new Massachusetts law.

The Hanson-Milone Safe Boating Act, signed by Governor Maura Healey, will affect those born on or after January 1st, 1989 who wish to operate a motor boat in Massachusetts. The safety course is needed to obtain an operating certificate from the Mass Environmental Police by April of 2026.

The Coast Guard Auxiliary will handle the MEP application for the student.

The course taught by Coast Guard-trained instructors will be held this Saturday at the Orleans police station from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The topics include legal requirements of boating, boat and paddlecraft handling and safety, nautical rules of the road, basic navigation, and trailering.

Class size is limited and pre-registration is required by emailing [email protected].