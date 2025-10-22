You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Coast Guard suspends Coastal Buoy Modernization Plan

Coast Guard suspends Coastal Buoy Modernization Plan

October 22, 2025

BARNSTABLE – The Coast Guard has closed the comment period early for their navigational buoy modernization plan.

It called for the removal of several navigational aids, including around Cape Cod, however it received pushback from residents and county leaders.

“We are extremely appreciative of the public’s input on this important project, and our team’s hard work, analysis, and conclusions were reinforced by the outstanding feedback we received from our maritime stakeholders,” said Rear Adm. Michael Platt, the Northeast Coast Guard District Commander, in a statement.

“The Northeast Coast Guard District will continue to ensure a safe, secure, and efficient Maritime Transportation System. We remain focused on shaping the future of our waterways, ensuring a modern aids to navigation system, and facilitating commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility.” 

Coast Guard officials said they received over 3,000 comments. 

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


