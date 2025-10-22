Coast Guard suspends Coastal Buoy Modernization Plan

Click to print (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Coast Guard has closed the comment period early for their navigational buoy modernization plan.

It called for the removal of several navigational aids, including around Cape Cod, however it received pushback from residents and county leaders.

“We are extremely appreciative of the public’s input on this important project, and our team’s hard work, analysis, and conclusions were reinforced by the outstanding feedback we received from our maritime stakeholders,” said Rear Adm. Michael Platt, the Northeast Coast Guard District Commander, in a statement.

“The Northeast Coast Guard District will continue to ensure a safe, secure, and efficient Maritime Transportation System. We remain focused on shaping the future of our waterways, ensuring a modern aids to navigation system, and facilitating commerce vital to economic prosperity and strategic mobility.”

Coast Guard officials said they received over 3,000 comments.