Collins Reiterates Mashpee Beach Rules, Proposes Signage Rollbacks

MASHPEE – Mashpee Town Manager Rodney Collins provided updates to selectmen on efforts to enforce social distancing protocols at local beaches.

He said complaints have been sent in by visitors of South Cape Beach in recent days.

Leaders of the police and recreation departments have been working with Collins to ensure proper steps are being taken.

“People may be asked to leave if they can’t comply and respect recreation staff,” Collins explained.

Additionally, Collins is aiming for a transition back to typical signage protocols for restaurants across the town.

Officials approved a temporary lifting of bylaws that require restaurants to use only certain types of signs to advertise.

Now, as he feels that these establishments have had enough time to promote their offerings and availability, Collins said that it’s time to bring those rules back.

“We’ve been business friendly. We’re not looking to hurt anybody’s business,” Collins said.

“But at the same time, some of it has just gotten a little out of control.”

Collins suggested bringing these bylaws back on September 1, in order to allow for some time for restaurant owners to follow through.