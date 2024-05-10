Comcast Awarding $80k to Expand Digital Equity on Cape

FALMOUTH – Comcast has announced an $80,000 dollars investment for Falmouth to expand digital accessibility for residents.

Community Health Center will receive $50,000 to support a full time Digital Navigator possession to assist patients with electronic tools, including telehealth options.

Meanwhile, Elder Services of Cape Cod will receive $30,000 for a Digital Navigator program for seniors, helping provide computer training to adults over 60. Comcast Spokesperson Marc Goodman says it’s part of Project UP, a $1 billion commitment to further digital equity. This investment includes digital equity programs such as Internet Essentials, Lift Zones and Digital Navigators.

“At comcast, we empower our communities by investing in local organizations build partnerships that help advance digital equity and improve economic mobility. And they might even spark interest in technology careers for the next generation,” said Goodman.

The grants follow speed increases in Falmouth that the company says will pave the way for matching upload and download speeds down the line.

“We have a longstanding commitment to Falmouth and Cape Cod, and we understand the important role that the Internet and digital literacy play in helping to build a future of unlimited possibilities for everyone in the community,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region in a statement.

“We are proud to support these local organizations to ensure residents have the tools, resources and opportunities they need to participate and excel in an increasingly digital world.”