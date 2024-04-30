Falmouth Sees Higher Internet Speeds Ahead of Busy Summer

FALMOUTH – Expanded high speed internet through Xfinity is rolling out for Falmouth as part of what is to eventually be a Cape-wide initiative.

It’s part of a 3-year, $960 million dollar investment plan for the state, providing 2 gigabits-per-second download speeds and up to 10x faster upload speeds. The investment also plans for symmetrical multigigabit speeds in the future.

Officials with the company say it’ll be an immediate benefit for the community, especially just before the busy summer season and influx of visitors and returning residents.

“Falmouth is a priority for Comcast and our local investment here powers the next-generation Internet experience for our customers today and well into the future,” said Carolyne Hannan, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s New England Region, in a statement.

“Our network is a result of years of investment and innovation that continues to make our network even faster, more reliable, and more secure – all immediate benefits for our Falmouth customers.”

Spokesperson for Xfinity Marc Goodman added that they will be rolling out the new service out to the entire Cape.