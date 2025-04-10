You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Baby Shower with the Cape and Islands United Way

Community Baby Shower with the Cape and Islands United Way

April 10, 2025

The Cape and Islands United Way will host its annual Community Baby Shower event for three Cape and Islands communities. 

The program benefits struggling families by providing gifts and family starting tools, as well as connecting them with local resources that can help them even after their first years as new parents.

President and CEO Mark Skala and Community Outreach & Administration Manage Jackie Barber say it’s been a game changer for local families, especially as economic challenges continue to mount nationwide. 

More on the event, including dates, how to sign up or donate, can be found here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


