Community Development Partnership Granted $20,000 for Lower Cape Services

EASTHAM-The Community Development Partnership (CDP) has been awarded $20,000 from the Mary-Louise Eddy and Ruth N. Eddy Foundation to benefit services for Lower Cape residents.

Resources such as child care, educational help, and aid with health are provided by the CDP, alongside the Homeless Prevention Council, and will be benefited by the grant. The Canal House, a sober living residence in Orleans offered by the CDP, will also be supported with the money.

Since 2008, the Eddy Foundation has gifted almost $300,000 to the CDP.