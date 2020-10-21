You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Community Development Partnership Granted $20,000 for Lower Cape Services

Community Development Partnership Granted $20,000 for Lower Cape Services

October 21, 2020

EASTHAM-The Community Development Partnership (CDP) has been awarded $20,000 from the Mary-Louise Eddy and Ruth N. Eddy Foundation to benefit services for Lower Cape residents.

Resources such as child care, educational help, and aid with health are provided by the CDP, alongside the Homeless Prevention Council, and will be benefited by the grant. The Canal House, a sober living residence in Orleans offered by the CDP, will also be supported with the money.

Since 2008, the Eddy Foundation has gifted almost $300,000 to the CDP.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


