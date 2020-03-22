Community Development Partnership Of Cape Cod Adjusts To Coronavirus Pandemic

EASTHAM – In the face of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the Community Development Partnership is taking steps to assist clients and residents. The steps being taken are:

-Implementing a moratorium through June 30th on evictions from affordable rental homes for non-payment of rent.

-Allowing for interest only payments on small business loans through July 31st.

-Continuing to conduct one-on-one business assistance via video conferencing and telephone.

-Reaching out to business and residents to assess their needs and how they are being impacted.

-Communicating with elderly and vulnerable residents to ensure that they have access to support services they need.

The CDP also listed continuing to work, while protecting the safety of their staff and communicating the needs of the community to elected officials as major priorities.