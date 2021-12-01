Lower Cape First-Time Homebuyers to Get New Assistance

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership recently announced that it is partnering with NeighborWorks Housing Solutions, a housing service provider based in southeastern Massachusetts, to support first time home owners on the Lower Cape through Education and Counseling Services.

The effort by the two like-minded organizations will provide lower Cape residents with counseling services and virtual workshops.

Areas covered by the services and programs include individual and group coaching, landlord training, reverse mortgage counseling, foreclosure prevention counseling, tax preparation, and more.

The hybrid class model contains a self paced online program, a virtual class, and a one-on-one counseling session for $45 per household, with classes available in English and Spanish.

“This collaboration will strengthen, expand and improve the services both organizations are able to provide to residents in the service areas,” said Jay Coburn, President and CEO of Community Development Partnership.

“The CDP has been offering classes to first time home buyers since 2007 and over 550 people have successfully completed the program.”

The Community Development Partnership seeks to develop affordable housing and support small businesses in the area.

To register, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter