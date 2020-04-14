Community Rallies Around Cape Cinema During Virus Outbreak

DENNIS – Community members are rallying around the Cape Cinema during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The cinema is temporarily closed, and owner Eric Hart has explained that the times have been tough. However, he said that residents have responded positively to support their operations.

“There’s a lot of love,” Hart said.

“There’s a lot of support in this community, and it’s a very special place, and that’s really what keeps me going.”

The cinema’s applications for help from the government are still being processed, according to Hart.

Hart said that plenty of factors are still in the air that will dictate when the cinema can reopen to the public. Still, he said his main worry is the well-being of the community, especially the older population.

“We’ll figure out a way to get reopened, but that’s really what concerns me the most,” he continued.

Hart asked patrons to consider donating tickets for future events.

Hart stressed the importance of maintaining social distancing and staying safe during this time, and said that the Cape Cinema can be contacted with any questions. For more information, visit their website by clicking here.

Donations to the cinema can be mailed via check to P.O. Box 1111, Dennis, MA, 02638. Checks can be made out to Cape Cinema Group, Inc.