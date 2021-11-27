Habitat for Humanity Project Getting Underway in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – On Saturday, December 4, Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod is set to begin volunteer construction on six new affordable homes in Falmouth.

The community development project will take place on the newly named Willett Way, where six chosen families will build their homes alongside volunteers.

Houses will consist of ecofriendly two- and three-bedroom houses with solar panels and heat pumps, giving the homes the possibility for net zero emissions.

The houses will be deed restricted to remain affordable and will range from $150,000 to $168,000 when completed.

Members of the public are invited to join the morning ceremony on for “Wall Raising Day” at 8 am for an introduction to the families and a blessing of the homes, after which the first walls will be raised.

Military personnel and first responders will be present for the event, and will take part in the initial efforts.

For find Willett Way via GPS, use 36 Barrows Road.

For more background information, click here or visit habitatcapecod.org

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter