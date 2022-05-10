Cooperative Bank and Love Live Local Showcasing Small Businesses

HYANNIS – As the state recognizes May as Small Business Month, the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and Love Live Local are partnering to highlight local shops and services that help improve Cape Cod’s economy.

Love Live Local CEO Amanda Converse said “Shop Local Stories” is a year-long initiative that will recognize community-building efforts by Cape businesses.

“A lot of times businesses don’t realize how much their actions mean to people. Somebody could just be letting a charity, nonprofit, group or kids use their space and they don’t realize how much that means to them,” said Converse.

She added that from shopping to banking, utilizing local services has the greatest return for the Cape’s economy.

“Seventy-four dollars out of every 100 dollars invested in a Cape Cod local bank stays in the community, whereas with a big bank, it’s 30 dollars of every 100. That is a huge difference,” said Converse.

Marketing Officer for the Coop John Cooke said that helping to highlight local business was a natural choice as all regional services benefit.

“When businesses are successful, it floats all boats if you will,” said Cooke.

Local businesses can be nominated here.

Selected businesses will be featured on Love Live Local’s website, its social media and monthly email, underwritten by the Cooperative Bank.