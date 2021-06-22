Cooperative Bank Foundation Trust Announces $18,000 in Grants

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust is providing $18,000 in grants for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Grants were awarded to three local organizations focused on safe affordable housing and access to education.

The Cape Cod Times Needy fund received $7,500 for its Housing Stability for Vulnerable residents program and the Cape & Islands Gay and Straight Youth Alliance received $5,500 for housing for LGBTQ+ youth in crisis.

The Cultural Center of Cape Cod received $5,000 for its “Enhanced Access to Education” program.

“This grant allows us to continue our Rise & Shine arts education for at risk youth and adults with developmental challenges,” said Cultural Center of Cape Cod Managing Director Mollie Demeulenaere.

She said having access to the arts helps with the mental health issues arising post pandemic by overcoming feelings of displacement and isolation.

With the grant, The Cultural Center will work with arts educators to do online programming for people who can’t come to the Center. Some of the hands-on creative work could include pottery, painting, and drawing.

The Coop Foundation focuses its giving program on five areas: Economic Development & Self-Sufficiency; Community Vitality & Sustainability; Thriving Youth & Families; Education & Learning and Health & Human Care.

Grants are awarded quarterly. Applicants must be a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization located on Cape Cod, or directly benefitting Cape Codders. 100% of the monies received must stay in Barnstable County.