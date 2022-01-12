Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod CEO Recognized By Regional Publication Honoring Women Bankers

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod recently announced that Banking Northeast Magazine recognized its CEO, President, and Chair Lisa Oliver as a trailblazer in the industry in their 2022 edition of the Northeast Women in Banking Awards.

“Banking Northeast Magazine is proud to highlight the outstanding women who were chosen to be recipients of our 2022 Northeast Women in Banking Awards,” said Beverly Bolnick, associate publisher with American Broadcast Media.

“These women are an inspiration and should be celebrated for their outstanding achievements in a traditionally male-dominated industry. We can’t wait to see how they will continue to excel and inspire other women to achieve greatness,” she said.

Oliver was noted for driving profitable growth since becoming the first CEO in the bank’s history, achieving 50% gender diversity on the banks Board of Directors and senior leadership team, and driving philanthropic efforts through helping to establish The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust.

“Throughout my career, I’ve learned from exceptional women in leadership positions and helping develop the next generation of leaders has been an important guiding tenet for me,” said Oliver.

“I go to work daily with a goal to foster a culture that offers employees the same equal opportunity to thrive and advance inn their careers – regardless of gender, race or identity – that I have been so fortunate to receive.”

Oliver also serves on numerous Boards and committees in the region, including the Massachusetts Bankers Association and the Governance Committee of the fund for Women and Girls of the Cape Cod Foundation.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter