Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod crosses charity milestone

HYANNIS – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod’s Charitable Foundation Trust recently announced grant funding for five regional nonprofits for the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2026, and in doing so surpassed $1 million in total grants awarded in Barnstable County since its inception in 2018.

Funded projects include support for housing development, food pantries, and summertime youth maritime programs.

The quarterly beneficiaries are the Falmouth Housing Trust, Farming Falmouth, the Lower Cape Outreach Council, the Cape Cod Maritime Museum, and Amazing Grace of Cape Cod.

Multi-year grant disbursements were also given to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands, the Harwich Ecumenical Council for the Homeless, Helping Our Women, and Heritage Museums and Gardens.

‘As a true community bank, we prioritize supporting nonprofit organizations that meet the critical needs of local residents,” said Lisa Oliver, CEO, Chair, and President of the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod.

“We are committed to a vision of transforming lives through the power of community banking by providing financial support to help alleviate affordable housing issues, homelessness, access to health care, barriers to health care and recovery services, food insecurity, and social inequality,” she said.