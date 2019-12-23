Community College Building Project Gets $50,000 Donation

BARNSTABLE – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Charitable Foundation Trust has made a $50,000 contribution to the Cape Cod Community College Educational Foundation to help fund the construction of a new engineering building.

The Frank and Maureen Wilkens Science and Engineering Center, expected to be completed by 2022, has a total cost of $38 million.

A bond bill signed by Governor Charlie Baker granted $25 million for the construction, another $3 million came from the college, $5 million was donated by local philanthropist Maureen Wilkens, and the remaining $5 million is being raised through ongoing campaigns.

“We are immensely grateful to the Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod and their Foundation Trust for investing in our institution, and the future students of Cape Cod Community College,” said college president John Cox.

“This new teaching and lab center will be a great resource for our students and for our entire community, serving as a hub for science and engineering training and education for the entire region. The future of economic growth and development on cape and Islands starts at 4Cs, and we are appreciative for the Coop’s continued support in moving this project forward,” he said.