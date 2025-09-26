Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod gets new name after 104 years

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod has rebranded to the Cape and Coast Bank.

It marks the retirement of the name after 104 years of use.

Officials with the bank said the change represents their adapting to serve the cape and nearby community, as well as investment in the local economy.

“As Cape Cod has evolved, so too has the bank, adapting to meet the needs of all who live, work, and love this place,” said Lisa Oliver, President, CEO, and Chair of the Board, who will retire in October.

“This new name and refreshed brand are a natural next step, honoring our deep roots while ensuring the bank continues to serve our community for generations to come.”

Cape & Coast Bank will also honor Lisa Oliver’s eight-year tenure and impressive record of accomplishment prior to her retirement with eight $5,000 community impact gifts to nonprofit organizations of her choice. Gift recipients will be announced at a special event in early October.

CFO Erik Porter will step in as President and CEO.

“The Cape and coastal areas we serve give our region its enduring charm, but the needs of our community continue to evolve,”

“By introducing a new name and refreshed brand, we’re reaffirming our promise to support the people and businesses who are shaping the Cape’s future.

Their website has also been redesigned at capeandcoastbank.com.