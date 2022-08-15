Barnstable County to Hold Meetings on Substance Use Data

BARNSTABLE – Two “kick-off” meetings are being held by Barnstable County in September to collect data that will be used for an updated baseline assessment of substance use on Cape Cod.

The assessment will update the region’s data on substance use. It will cover harm reduction, youth prevention, recovery, and treatment.

“These kick-off meetings aim to engage members of the public and ensure the community is aware of work Barnstable County is performing,” Human Services Director Joseph Pacheco said.

The sessions are being hosted by the county’s Human Services department as well as the Regional Substance Addiction Coalition (RSAC).

The virtual meetings will center on academic literature on substance use and data collection.

Taking steps to hire a consultant to conduct the assessment were announced back in May. Health Resources in Action is the project consultant.

The county is encouraging people to attend who can contribute data on substance use. Those who wish to learn more about the assessment and how it will be used may also attend.

Those interested in attending need to register in advance.

Click here to register for the September 7th session, which will run from 1pm to 2pm.

Click here to register for the September 8th session, which will run from 5pm to 6pm.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter