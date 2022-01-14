You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID-19 Pill Rollout Stymied by Shortages Amid Omicron Wave

COVID-19 Pill Rollout Stymied by Shortages Amid Omicron Wave

January 14, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

WASHINGTON (AP) – Two brand-new COVID-19 pills that were supposed to be an important weapon against the pandemic in the U.S. are in short supply and have played little role in the fight against the omicron wave of infections.

The problem is that production is not yet at full strength, and that the pill considered to be far superior, Pfizer’s, takes six to eight months to manufacture. The supply is expected to improve dramatically in the coming months.

But doctors are clamoring for the pills now, as the omicron causes an explosion of cases.

Adding to the pressure: Two antibody drugs that were once the go-to treatments for COVID-19 don’t work as well against the variant.

By Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

