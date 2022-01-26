You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Drive is Faltering in the US

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Drive is Faltering in the US

January 26, 2022

An illustration of COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

NEW YORK (AP) – The COVID-19 booster drive in the U.S. is losing steam, worrying health experts who have pleaded with Americans to get an extra shot to shore up their protection against the highly contagious omicron variant.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, just 40% of fully vaccinated Americans have received a booster dose. And the average number of booster shots dispensed per day in the U.S. has plummeted from a peak of 1 million in early December to about 490,000 as of last week.

By Mae Anderson, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 