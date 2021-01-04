Curaleaf Donates to Provincetown Causes

PROVINCETOWN – Curaleaf recently made multiple donations to causes across Provincetown.

Ten-thousand dollars was provided to both the Provincetown LGBTQ Welcome and Resource Center and the Provincetown AIDS Support Group.

That was part of $36,000 donated in total to causes across Provincetown, according to the company, which is in their first year of operation in the town.

These donations from Curaleaf are in addition to what is entailed in their host agreement with the local government. Last January, Curaleaf opened its doors in Provincetown, becoming the first adult-use retail cannabis dispensary on Cape Cod.