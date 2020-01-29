Curaleaf Opens Provincetown Location Today

PROVINCETOWN – The Cape’s first adult-use retail cannabis dispensary opens today in Provincetown.

Curaleaf, which operates stores nationwide and in Massachusetts, is opening its doors to the public at noon at their location on Commercial Street.

Curaleaf Massachusetts President Patrik Jonsson went before the town’s licensing board on Tuesday night and received approval for a business license.

“We are very excited to bring the first adult-use cannabis dispensary to Cape Cod,” said Jonsson. “Provincetown is a vibrant community where we plan to hire over 30 people and become engaged with the cultural activities, charities and local initiatives that are important and make the Outer Cape and Provincetown so special.”

There is no onsite parking or shuttle, but there are public parking lots located within walking distance of the store.

Although the business is having its soft opening today, a grand opening celebration is planned for February 6 at 11 a.m.

The retail store will be open seven days a week, operating from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday during winter and early spring.

The company opened its first adult-use location in Oxford last year and plans to open another adult-use location in Ware this spring.

“As one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, we are proud to be based right here in Massachusetts and to be expanding our presence across the Commonwealth,” said Curaleaf CEO Joseph Lusardi.