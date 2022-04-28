Dan McCarthy New Chief of Facilities for National Seashore

WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore has announced Dan McCarthy as the new Chief of Facilities for the park.

His experience includes serving as supervisory facility specialist at the statue of liberty national monument and as representative for the New York Harbor Parks.

He has also served as the Chief of Facilities at the New Bedford Whaling National Historical Park and Roger Williams National Memorial.

As Chief, McCarthy focuses on maintenance operations, project management, natural and cultural resource compliance, budgets and developing employees.