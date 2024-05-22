Dennis Officials Pump Brakes on Family Shelter Proposal

DENNIS – Local officials are pumping the brakes on a Dennis family shelter proposed at the former South Dennis Healthcare facility by Housing Assistance Corporation.

The town’s Planning Board appealed the plan at their Monday meeting that would be funded through the state’s emergency assistance program, overruling the town building commissioner’s previous statement that the plan met requirements for the Dover Amendment that would have exempted the project from zoning bylaws under educational uses.

Both board members and residents also said they were worried that the facility would be used to house migrants rather than locals as Massachusetts continues to see an increase in immigration.

Officials also added that it could cause significant traffic for Main Street Harwich, which is where the only entrance and exit is for the facility.

According to HAC, the shelter could house almost 80 families and teach life skills to those in need, including restoring credit and managing savings.