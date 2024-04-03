You are here: Home / NewsCenter / HAC Planning Family Shelter Efforts in Dennis

HAC Planning Family Shelter Efforts in Dennis

April 3, 2024

DENNIS – Housing Assistance Corporation is looking to have a new family transition shelter up and running in South Dennis by the end of the year.

The effort will require the redevelopment of the 57,000 square foot former South Dennis Healthcare facility on Love Lane.

Town officials will examine the plan in early May.

HAC officials said the plan should be allowed under the Dover Amendment, which mandates that proposed religious and educational land uses be given more favorable treatment than other proposed uses (such as residential, commercial or industrial) under local zoning ordinances and by-laws, according to the Massachusetts Interlocal Insurance Association.

The site would provide housing for almost 80 families.

