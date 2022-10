DENNIS – Dennis will be distributing free at-home coronavirus test kits beginning Wednesday, October 5.

The town was recently provided with just over 3,500 kits, each of which contain two tests.

Kits will be offered until supplies last on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be picked up at the Dennis Health Department along Route 134.

More information can be found on the town’s website.