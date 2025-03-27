Dennis-Yarmouth District Replacing Faulty Sports Fields At New School

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District says it’s taking immediate steps to address construction defects in the athletic turf fields that were installed as part of the new D-Y Intermediate Middle School Project.

The district says the two athletic fields at the school which opened in 2023 have been problematic since they were installed, with significant draining issues causing damage concerns.

Superintendent Marc Smith told the community in a newsletter, “This is not what the school district and taxpayers paid for”.

The fields will need to be ripped up and reconstructed with a proper design.

The project is scheduled to begin on May 15th and be completed in mid-August.

“We understand the critical role these fields play in both our athletic programs and community events. We are committed to ensuring that the fields are properly remediated and ready for use by our students and the community as soon as possible,” Smith added.

The D-Y School Committee has filed a lawsuit against the appropriate parties to seek damages and cover the cost of the replacement.

This is the second Cape Cod community to be dealing with a significant athletic field issue this year. The three fields at the John Neill Baseball complex in Falmouth will likely remain closed for the next two years, according to the town manager, out of an abundance of caution while efforts are underway to remediate contamination that was discovered in January.

Falmouth plans to pivot games this summer to substitute fields including Morse Pond School, Lawrence Pond School, and the High School.