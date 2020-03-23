Designated Emergency Childcare for Cape Cod Essential Employees

Governor Baker has issued an Executive Order requiring all early education centers and family childcare providers to close, starting Monday, March 23, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

However, according to mass.gov, families who work to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of all Commonwealth citizens will receive priority access to emergency childcare programs and these centers should only be used by people who must go to work. Vulnerable children will also receive priority access and space will be made for people who must go to work but aren’t necessarily emergency personnel.

The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has put together a list of designated emergency daycares that will remain open to care for the children of first responders, health care workers and other essential employees. It will be up to families to apply to a daycare, and up to that daycare to determine who qualifies for a slot, in consultation with the EEC’s regional office.

Cape Cod and Islands locations (home-based and center-based) currently include:

Bourne

Cherri -Ann Strom, 7 Easting Road, Bourne, 774-836-2532, stromcb@comcast.net

Crayon College at Bourne, 254 Shore Road, Bourne – Meghan Muratore, 781-336-8675, directorbourne@crayoncollege.us

Brewster

Ellen Brookhart, 283 Bog Pond Road, Brewster – Ellen Brookhart, 508-221-5718, e_brookhart@aol.com

Kristine Taylor, 18 Ebenezar Lane, Brewster, 508-896-6549, ktebenezar@gmail.com

YMCA Cape Cod Stony Brook, 384 Underpass Road, Brewster – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org

Centerville

Marilia Sousa, 37 Longboat Drive, Centerville, 774-287-7315, mariliasereia@hotmail.com

Falmouth

YMCA Cape Cod Falmouth Hospital Campus, 67 B Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgraham-reardon@ymcacapecod

YMCA Cape Cod North Falmouth Early Ed. Center, 155 Old Main Road, Falmouth – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org

Harwich

YMCA Cape Cod Harwich Elementary, 263 South Street, Harwich – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org

Hyannis

Cristiane Lacerda, 250 Sudbury Lane, Hyannis – Cristiane Lacerda, 774-836-0220, happykids2008@live.com

Rafaela Fonseca, 313 Castle Wood Circle, Hyannis, 508-280-1803, rafaela_aff@hotmail.com

Verdiana Molina, 97 Old Town Road, Hyannis, 203-781-6512, veridianamolinausa@gmail.com

Nantucket

Valerie Monahan, 23A Evergreen Way, Nantucket, 508-325-4697, valmonahan23@gmail.com

Sandwich

Julie Coughlan, 14 Tyler Drive, Sandwich, 508-648-0305, busylilbees@gmail.com

South Dennis

Little Stars Learning Center, LLC, 434 Route, Unit E, South Dennis – Tonya Stump, 614-519-6602, Tonya@starpreschools.com

Vineyard Haven

Donna Crighton, 27 Michael’s Way, Vineyard Haven, 508-364-2246. donna.creighton@verizon.net

West Barnstable

YMCA Cape Cod Children’s Crossing, 2245 Iyannough Road, West Barnstable – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org