Designated Emergency Childcare for Cape Cod Essential Employees

Governor Baker has issued an Executive Order requiring all early education centers and family childcare providers to close, starting Monday, March 23, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, according to mass.gov, families who work to maintain the health, safety, and welfare of all Commonwealth citizens will receive priority access to emergency childcare programs and these centers should only be used by people who must go to work. Vulnerable children will also receive priority access and space will be made for people who must go to work but aren’t necessarily emergency personnel.
The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care has put together a list of designated emergency daycares that will remain open to care for the children of first responders, health care workers and other essential employees. It will be up to families to apply to a daycare, and up to that daycare to determine who qualifies for a slot, in consultation with the EEC’s regional office.
Cape Cod and Islands locations (home-based and center-based) currently include:
Bourne
Cherri -Ann Strom, 7 Easting Road, Bourne, 774-836-2532, stromcb@comcast.net
Crayon College at Bourne, 254 Shore Road, Bourne – Meghan Muratore, 781-336-8675, directorbourne@crayoncollege.us
Brewster
Ellen Brookhart, 283 Bog Pond Road, Brewster – Ellen Brookhart, 508-221-5718, e_brookhart@aol.com
Kristine Taylor, 18 Ebenezar Lane, Brewster, 508-896-6549, ktebenezar@gmail.com
YMCA Cape Cod Stony Brook, 384 Underpass Road, Brewster – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org
Centerville
Marilia Sousa, 37 Longboat Drive, Centerville, 774-287-7315, mariliasereia@hotmail.com
Falmouth
YMCA Cape Cod Falmouth Hospital Campus, 67 B Ter Heun Drive, Falmouth – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgraham-reardon@ymcacapecod
YMCA Cape Cod North Falmouth Early Ed. Center, 155 Old Main Road, Falmouth – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org
Harwich
YMCA Cape Cod Harwich Elementary, 263 South Street, Harwich – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org
Hyannis
Cristiane Lacerda, 250 Sudbury Lane, Hyannis – Cristiane Lacerda, 774-836-0220, happykids2008@live.com
Rafaela Fonseca, 313 Castle Wood Circle, Hyannis, 508-280-1803, rafaela_aff@hotmail.com
Verdiana Molina, 97 Old Town Road, Hyannis, 203-781-6512, veridianamolinausa@gmail.com
Nantucket
Valerie Monahan, 23A Evergreen Way, Nantucket, 508-325-4697, valmonahan23@gmail.com
Sandwich
Julie Coughlan, 14 Tyler Drive, Sandwich, 508-648-0305, busylilbees@gmail.com
South Dennis
Little Stars Learning Center, LLC, 434 Route, Unit E, South Dennis – Tonya Stump, 614-519-6602, Tonya@starpreschools.com
Vineyard Haven
Donna Crighton, 27 Michael’s Way, Vineyard Haven, 508-364-2246. donna.creighton@verizon.net
West Barnstable
YMCA Cape Cod Children’s Crossing, 2245 Iyannough Road, West Barnstable – Denise Graham-Reardon, 508-802-1298, dgrahamreardon@ymcacapecod.org